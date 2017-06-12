Congress has reached a final deal on new Russia sanctions legislation, leaders announced Saturday, clearing the path for final approval of legislation that would codify penalties imposed by the Obama administration and would require President Trump to seek approval from Capitol Hill should he want to lift the sanctions.

The bill has been stalled for weeks over a constitutional hiccup — the legislation involves raising revenue but since it began in the Senate, it violates the Constitution’s stricture that all revenue bills start in the House.

But lawmakers also stumbled over how much leeway Congress should have to stop Mr. Trump should he want to lift the sanctions.

The fight — and the broader legislation — have taken on bigger significance as questions about the president’s family and aides and their dealings with Russia proliferate.

“Given the many transgressions of Russia, and President Trump’s seeming inability to deal with them, a strong sanctions bill such as the one Democrats and Republicans have just agreed to is essential,” said Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, New York Democrat.

All sides said they expect massive bipartisan support in the coming days for the legislation, giving Congress a solid victory in a year otherwise devoid of major accomplishments.

This one, however, strikes at Mr. Trump, which helps explain why Democrats are eager to sign on.

GOP leaders said they would combine the Russia sanctions with other sanctions against North Korea and Iran, hoping to sweeten the deal for lawmakers who don’t want to be seen as slapping down Mr. Trump.