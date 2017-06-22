President Trump’s son-in-law, senior White House advisor Jared Kushner, “inadvertently omitted” more than $10 million worth of assets on prior financial disclosure filings, his legal team said Friday.

Mr. Kushner’s attorneys filed updated paperwork on behalf of their client Friday listing 77 previously undisclosed assets worth roughly $10.6 million, including works of art and stake in the company that owns Cadre, an online real estate investment platform co-founded by in 2014 by his brother, Joshua.

The updated filing lists additions made “during the ordinary review process” with the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, according to the document.

“The Office of Government Ethics has certified Jared’s financial disclosure, reflecting its determination that his approach complies with federal ethics laws,” said Jamie Gorelick, Mr. Kushner’s attorney.

The new filing lists an art collection worth between $5 million and $25 million as well as an equal amount of stake in the holding company that owns Cadre, a platform valued recently at approximately $800 million, in addition to dozens of previously undisclosed bonds, among other assets.

Mr. Kushner’s financial disclosure form has been revised more than three-dozen times since his first filing in March, The Washington Post reported.

His latest financial disclosure form was certified the same day his wife, Ivanka Trump, filed paperwork of her own claiming assets worth in excess of $66 million and an income of at least $13.5 million last year.

Initial filings indicated the couple held between $240 million and $740 million in assets, Politico reported. Considering the couple’s latest filings, however, their combined assets are now valued at between $206 million and $760 million.

“Jared and Ivanka have followed each of the required steps in their transition from private citizens to federal officials,” Mr. Gorelick said in a statement.

“Ivanka’s financial disclosure form is still in the pre-certification stage, as she began the process later,” he added.

The latest revelations about the couple’s wealth emerged amid new reports this week concerning the Trump administration’s ties to Russia, and particularly a June 2016 meeting Mr. Kushner attended with his wife’s brother, Donald Trump Jr., and a Russian attorney with connections to the Kremlin, Natalia Veselnitskaya.

The U.S. intelligence community has concluded Russian actors interfered in last year’s election to hurt Mr. Trump’s opponent, Hillary Clinton, and federal and congressional investigators are currently examining the scope of Russia’s involvement as well as any ties between the Trump campaign and Moscow. The Senate and House Intelligence Committees are both scheduled to interview Mr. Kushner about the meeting with Ms. Veselnitskaya on Tuesday amid conducting broader probes centered around Russia’s role in last year’s election.

Moscow has denied meddling in the 2016 White House race, contrary to the U.S. intelligence community’s assessment.