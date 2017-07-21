KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (12-5)

OPEN CAMP: July 28, Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph, Missouri.

LAST YEAR: Won at least 11 games for third time in four years and captured first AFC West title since 2010. Earned first-round playoff bye, then lost to Steelers 18-16 despite holding Pittsburgh without touchdown. It was fifth straight divisional-round loss for Kansas City, which hasn’t played for conference championship since 1993.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: DT Bennie Logan, RB C.J. Spiller, rookie QB Patrick Mahomes III.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: WR Jeremy Maclin, DT Dontari Poe, RB Jamaal Charles.

CAMP NEEDS: Chiefs return largely intact with few jobs open to competition. Biggest battle will be at RB, where Spiller joins veterans Spencer Ware and Charcandrick West and rookie Kareem Hunt in fight for carries. Kansas City also needs to identify WR pecking order after cutting Maclin midway through offseason in much-needed money-saving maneuver.

EXPECTATIONS: Chiefs believe they can compete for another division title, but will face one of league’s toughest schedules. QB Alex Smith could be in final season in Kansas City after arrival of first-round pick Mahomes. Derrick Johnson should be back from season-ending Achilles tendon injury and fellow LB Justin Houston should be 100 percent after his injury trouble. They should anchor rapidly aging defense trying to make one more Super Bowl run.

