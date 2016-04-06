HARRISBURG, Ill. (AP) — The remains of a Harrisburg soldier missing in action 66 years are coming home for burial.

Phyllis Walker tells the (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan that the U.S. Army identified the remains of her uncle. Reserve Cpl. Edward Lee Borders was reported missing in action in 1951. The army declared him dead in 1954.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency used DNA analysis to identify the remains of the 20-year-old soldier from comingled remains in 208 boxes turned over to the U.S. from North Korea from 1990 to 1994.

Chinese forces aiding the North Koreans launched an offensive on Feb. 11, 1951. Borders’ anti-aircraft artillery battalion came under attack. He was listed as missing on Feb. 13 when he didn’t report with his unit in the city of Wonju.

___

Information from: Southern Illinoisan, http://www.southernillinoisan.com