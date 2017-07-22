WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) - One of the country’s most prominent coal companies is urging a federal transportation board to resolve issues and delays with a railroad system it uses to transport coal.

The Intelligencer reports that Robert Murray, who heads Murray Energy Corp., made the request of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board regarding the railroad system at CSX Corp.

Murray said in a statement that CSX has caused or contributed to countless delays and cancellations of trains from Murray operations.

Two of Murray’s mines in northern West Virginia are located near the CSX rail line along the Ohio River.

CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle said the company’s transportation division disagrees with Murray and will keep working with Murray to provide rail service.

