DENVER (AP) - Storms with heavy rain delayed flights in Denver and triggered landslides that blocked highways in western Colorado.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2tpzdRl ) storms affected about 165 flights Friday. Departures were delayed up to 3 hours and 45 arrivals were diverted to other airports.

Landslides closed a road just north of Rifle in Garfield County. There was also flooding along roads in the area.

