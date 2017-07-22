CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Members of Wyoming’s all-Republican congressional delegation disagree whether they should vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement law lined up.

Sens. Mike Enzi and John Barrasso say they might support a bill that would repeal President Barack Obama’s signature health care reform legislation with no replacement law in sight. Both have been closely involved in writing a Senate repeal-and-replace bill.

But Rep. Liz Cheney says a replacement law is important. “It’s really important we don’t pull the rug out from people,” Cheney told the Casper Star-Tribune.

Neither approach appears likely to pass when the Senate votes on Tuesday.

Some Republican senators say repealing the law without a replacement would be too hard on those covered under the act. Others won’t consider repealing the law only to see it replaced by a similar one.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates the latest bill put forward by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would lead to an additional 22 million additional uninsured people by 2026 and drive up premiums for many older Americans.

The repeal-only bill would leave an additional 32 million additional people uninsured over a decade and double average premiums.

Despite disagreeing with Barrasso and Enzi, Cheney praised their work on health care reform.

“Wyoming couldn’t have two better people in the position they’re in to make sure we get something that works for Wyoming,” Cheney said.

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com