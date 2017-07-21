New White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci would not say Sunday whether President Trump will veto a new Russia sanctions bill during an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Lawmakers recently reached an agreement on legislation to impose sanctions against Russia as punishment for meddling in the 2016 election, putting Mr. Trump in a predicament as to whether to sign the bill.

The legislation, which also places sanctions on Iran and North Korea, will be voted on this week.

“The president will make that decision when he makes the decision,” Mr. Scaramucci said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

He also said Mr. Trump told him Russia might or might not have interfered with the election.

Mr. Tapper also questioned Mr. Scarramucci about the president’s tweet on Saturday regarding pardons, in which he wrote, “While all agree the U. S. President has the complete power to pardon, why think of that when only crime so far is LEAKS against us. FAKE NEWS.”

“He’s basically saying he doesn’t have to pardon anybody,” said Mr. Scaramucci, calling the investigation into Russia collusion with the Trump campaign “complete bogus” and “nonsensical.”

Mr. Scarmucci, who replaced Sean Spicer as head of the White House’s communications team on Friday, acknowledged a communications problem in the administration and said he plans to have a meeting with his new team on Monday.

“We just need to deliver the messaging a little bit differently than we did in the past,” said Mr. Scaramucci.

He also said it’s time for the leaks to stop and the communications team needs to learn how to work with the president.

“He’s 71 years old, we’re not going to change him,” he said.

Mr. Scaramucci also told Mr. Tapper he would be willing to put the cameras back on for White House daily briefings, but that is a decision ultimately made by Mr. Trump.