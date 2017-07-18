Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced that the Democratic arty on Monday will unveil “A Better Deal” in an attempt to woo blue-collar workers that his party lost during the 2016 election.

“It is going to be totally focused on the American people who realize — believe correctly — that the system is rigged against them,” the New York Democrat said of the new economic agenda on ABC’s “This Week.”

Mr. Schumer acknowledged Sunday that his party needs to stand for something rather than simply oppose President Trump, saying the economic plan does just that.

His comments come as a recent ABC News/Washington Post poll shows that only 37 percent of Americans think the Democratic Party “stands for something.”

The new agenda cuts down on everyday expenses and gives Americans the tools they need to compete in the 21st century, Mr. Schumer said.

He said his party’s economic agenda will appeal to minority voters and the working class.

“It will unify the Democratic Party,” he said.