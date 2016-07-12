DENVER | If conservatives want any shot at influencing the culture, they need to go to the movies. Not buy DVDs. Pay for movie tickets to right-tilting feature films.

“We need your help. When a movie comes to the theaters, you have to go see it,” said Hollywood director-producer John Sullivan told the crowd at the Western Conservative Summit.

“We get two weeks in the theaters and then it’s gone,” he said. “The executives in Hollywood, we could sell 20 million DVDs and they wouldn’t care. We could have 100 million YouTube [views] and they wouldn’t care. We do $10 million at the box office, and they’re all going to pay attention.”

There’s a ripe opportunity with the anticipated February release of “Gosnell,” co-produced by Mr. Sullivan, which tells the story of Dr. Kermit Gosnell’s 2013 trial on murder charges stemming from the deaths of a female patient and newborn infants at his Philadelphia abortion clinic.

“We’re hoping to shake up Hollywood with that movie coming out,” Mr. Sullivan said.

He gave an advance screening Saturday of the “Gosnell” trailer, which plays like an episode of “Law & Order,” with both a police investigation and a courtroom drama.

“The fact that it’s a feature film carries more political and cultural weight than anything else,” Mr. Sullivan said.

Conservative documentaries like “America” and “2016: Obama’s America,” both of which Mr. Sullivan directed with Dinesh D’Souza, have outperformed expectations, but in terms of impact, nothing beats a theatrical release.

“When you look at Hollywood in general — and I’m including the news, television, the movies and that — the driver for all this is theatrical films,” Mr. Sullivan said. “When you look at the magazine rack at your local grocery store, it’s going to have movie stars on it. That’s who’s mostly going to be there. And O.J.”

What’s missing are right-wing voices, he said. “Really conservatives have abandoned this platform.”

“I don’t know why it happened, I really don’t,” Mr. Sullivan said. “I’ve asked a lot of people. Some would say they were driven out of it, some would say it was natural attrition. But it’s something we have to go back to if we ever want to have any shot at having any point in the culture at all.”

The stakes are high. “Without that,” he said, “we might as well write everything off at this point in time. I hate to sound pessimistic in that way, but that’s the way it is.”

Starring Dean Cain and Earl Billings, “Gosnell” was produced with $3.2 million in crowdfunding in the largest fundraising effort for a film in Indiegogo history, but the film has struggle to find a distributor.

“I’ll be honest: It’s been very difficult getting this movie made and getting it distributed,” said Mr. Sullivan. “Imagine this: No Hollywood studio wants to put this out. It’s not about the money, it’s about the culture. They do not want to be the executive known for green-lighting this movie.”

Conservatives are known for buying books, pushing authors like Mr. D’Souza, Ann Coulter and Edward Klein atop the bestseller lists. New releases by Mark Levin and Milo Yiannopoulos are currently among The New York Times’ top five for hardcover nonfiction.

But Mr. Sullivan said books aren’t enough: Selling about 100,000 copies is enough land a title on the bestseller list, but even a moderately performing movie will draw more than 4 million viewers.

“When ‘2016’ came out, we had almost 10 million people see that film across the country,” he said. “It changed almost 3 million votes from Democrats who were going to vote for Obama in our exit polling. That’s the impact film has.”

The “Gosnell” screenplay was written Irish filmmakers Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney, the conservative team behind political documentaries like “FrackNation” who also wrote the 2017 bestseller “Gosnell: The Untold Story of America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer.”