The nation’s capital is a noisy place. There is continuous, seamless policy chatter from those with an agenda, and they are very good at their craft. Their commentary always sounds important and true, whether it is or not. It’s refreshing, however, when someone steps forward and simply cuts to the chase. That is what incoming White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci did 48 hours after President Trump appointed him to the post.

He has plans to quell the persistent leaks about President Trump’s conversations and other matters which get handed over to the news media on the sly by parties unknown.

“We’re going to work on culturally changing that because it’s extremely unprofessional,” Mr. Scaramucci told CBS’s “Face the Nation” host John Dickerson on Sunday, noting that the potentially damaging leaks are “un-American” and an injustice against the presidency itself.

‘What happens to leakers on your watch?” asked Mr. Dickerson.

“They’re going to get fired. I’m just going to make it very, very clear, OK? Tomorrow I’m going to have a staff meeting. And it’s going to be a very binary thing. I’m not going to make any prejudgments about anybody on that staff. If they want to stay on the staff, they’re going to stop leaking,” Mr. Scaramucci replied — offering a warning to the mysterious leakers themselves.

“I’ll say it a little differently in a pun. We’re as strong as our weakest leak. So if you guys want to keep leaking, why don’t you guys all get together and make a decision as a team that you’re going to stop leaking? But if you’re going to keep leaking, I’m going to fire everybody,” he reiterated, later adding that he would be “very proactive, very offensive and very aggressive” on the president’s agenda.

“The politics of ‘gotcha’ are over. I have a thick skin,” Mr. Scaramucci tweeted Saturday.

A PERSPECTIVE ON ‘DUNKIRK’

There is considerable hubbub over “Dunkirk,” an epic World War II movie which made $105.9 million during its debut in theaters here and abroad over the weekend. Movie critic Christian Toto, however, says there are five other World War II movies to see before the latest entry in the genre.

“‘Dunkirk’ is but one chapter from World War II, an epic fight richly realized on movie screens for generations. Christopher Nolan’s film goes to great lengths to reflect war in all its ugliness. At times, it succeeds. It still can’t fill in all the gaps,” Mr. Toto writes in PJ Media. “The following five films help do just that. Consider rewatching them before ponying up to see Nolan’s latest epic.”

The five films are “Saving Private Ryan,” “Patton,” “Schindler’s List,” “Letters from Iwo Jima” and “Twelve O’Clock High.”

Inside the Beltway respectfully suggests that it also would be helpful to watch World War II movies which were actually produced in World War II — including “Mrs. Miniver,” “Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo” and “The Fighting Seabees.” President Ronald Reagan’s training films he made for the U.S. Army are also available on YouTube, incidentally.

THE GOP TREASURE CHEST

Money talks. Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel reveals that the committee raised a record-breaking $13.5 million in June, bringing the committee’s grand total to $75.4 million for the year — an amount accumulating despite polls suggesting the GOP had no fan base anymore, which is not accurate.

“Our unparalleled fundraising success is due to our loyal network of grass-roots donors all across America who support President Trump and our Republican agenda,” says Mrs. McDaniel, who adds that the funds will help “promote conservative values” and “elect more Republicans.”

Things are not so plentiful for the Democratic National Committee at the moment. The organization raised $5.5 million in June, and now has $38.1 million in its coffers.

“The obvious reason for the Democrats’ troubles is that they lost the White House, the House and the Senate last year. Now, the party appears to have a particularly bad hangover,” writes Washington Examiner columnist Byron York.

Another GOP group also had good news. The Republican Attorneys General Association report they raised a record $7.4 million in the first half of 2017. Of note: 29 states now have Republican attorneys general.

HISTORY CORNER: DAYS OF YORE

“I know of no more patriotic group than television journalists,” then-NBC anchorman Tom Brokaw stated in a national newspaper print ad for NBC, on March 30, 1985.

A rival network also reached out that year.

“In the same summer, CBS began running a series of advertisements promoting its evening news program. Using black-and-white stills of individuals, the voiceover on the spot said: ‘Americans, we know who we are. And when it comes to news, we know who we trust. Dan Rather, CBS News’,” noted an analysis in “The Democratic Facade,” a 1991 book by Daniel Hellinger and Dennis R. Judd.

TRUMP’S REMINDER

“We are now, under the Trump administration, reclaiming our heritage as a manufacturing nation. We are fighting to provide a level playing field for American Workers and Industries. Other countries will cease taking advantage of us, believe me. We are going to build works of beauty and wonder — with American hands, American grit, and American iron, aluminum, and steel,” President Trump advised in his weekly address on Saturday. “No longer will we allow other countries to break the rules, steal our jobs, and drain our wealth. Instead, we will follow two simple but very crucial rules: We will buy American and we will hire American.”

POLL DU JOUR

•49 percent of U.S. voters have an unfavorable opinion of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi; 27 percent have a favorable opinion, 24 percent have never heard of her.

•42 percent of voters have an unfavorable opinion of House Speaker Paul D. Ryan; 34 percent have a favorable opinion, 24 percent have never heard of him.

•41 percent have an unfavorable opinion of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell; 22 percent have a favorable opinion, 37 percent have never heard of him.

•36 percent have an unfavorable opinion of Vice President Mike Pence; 47 percent have a favorable opinion, 17 percent have never heard of him.

•33 percent have an unfavorable opinion of Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer; 24 percent have a favorable opinion, 43 percent have never heard of him.

Source: A Morning Consult/Politico poll of 1,994 registered U.S. voters conducted July 13-15.

• Follow Jennifer Harper on Twitter @HarperBulletin