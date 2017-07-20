Aug. 3 - Hall of Fame game.
Aug. 5 - Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions.
Aug. 9-13 - First preseason weekend of games.
Sept. 2 - Cutdown to 53-man roster.
Sept. 3 - Creation of 10-man practice squads allowed.
Sept. 7 - Season opener, Kansas City at New England.
Sept. 10 - First full day of regular-season games.
Sept. 24 - Baltimore vs. Jacksonville at London.
Oct. 1 - New Orleans vs. Miami at London.
Oct. 17-18 - Fall meetings in New York.
Oct. 22 - Arizona vs. Los Angeles Rams at London.
Oct. 29 - Minnesota vs. Cleveland at London.
Oct. 31 - Trade deadline.
Nov. 19 - New England vs. Oakland at Mexico City.
Dec. 31 - Regular season ends.
___
AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and www.twitter.com/AP_NFL