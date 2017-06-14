Redskins training camp begins Thursday, and the next few weeks will provide an opportunity to get a good sense of which players will end up making the 53-man roster in September.

It’s healthy to be wrong once in a while, though, let’s take a too-early, best-guess look right now, starting with the offense.

Quarterback (3):

Kirk Cousins, Colt McCoy, Nate Sudfeld

No surprises here. The Redskins will continue to keep three quarterbacks and see what they have in McCoy and, particularly, Sudfeld as a developmental prospect.

Running back (4):

Rob Kelley, Samaje Perine, Chris Thompson, Mack Brown

Cut: Keith Marshall, Matt Jones

When the Redskins drafted Perine in the fourth round, it seemed like the beginning of the end for Jones. He lost his starting job because of fumbling issues last season, either can’t or won’t play special teams, and skipped OTAs this season on bad advice from his former agent. Kelley, who took over for Jones last season, is the incumbent starter despite early buzz surrounding Perine. The question is whether, or how soon, Perine will push Kelley for the starting job. The rookie has got the talent, but he’ll need time to get up to speed, particularly with pass protection for the plays when he doesn’t touch the ball.

Chris Thompson remains the third-down back and Mack Brown impressed coaches this spring, when he returned to Redskins Park in excellent physical shape. With four running backs on the roster Washington could devote the depth to a different position, but the speedy Marshall is a good candidate for the practice squad.

Wide receiver (6):

Terrelle Pryor Sr., Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson, Ryan Grant, Maurice Harris, Robert Davis

Cut: Brian Quick, Kendal Thompson, Zach Pascal, James Quick, Matt Hazel, Levern Jacobs.

The noteworthy cut here is Brian Quick, the former Rams receiver whom the Redskins signed in free agency. Washington can cut him and get out with only $80,000 in dead money, so choosing sixth-round rookie Robert Davis over Quick won’t be too tough financially. Davis has the skills to be a good special teamer, and Jay Gruden thought after the draft that he might be one of the later-round draft picks who impresses. Some fans will groan over Grant, but he had a good performance in OTAs and minicamp and Gruden loves his game. Kendal Thompson, who has dealt with a small nagging injury, is a good candidate for the practice squad.

Tight end (4):

Jordan Reed, Vernon Davis, Niles Paul, Jeremy Sprinkle

Cut: Derek Carrier, Manessah Gardner

The Redskins choose to keep four tight ends and, in exchange, carry some of their offensive line depth on the practice squad. Reed and Davis are locks, so if the team did decide to keep only three, the battle would come down to Paul and Sprinkle in which case Paul seems like he would get the edge because he’s versatile and more experienced. Sprinkle, though, adds value as a true blocking tight end.

OL (8):

Trent Williams, Shawn Lauvao, Spencer Long, Brandon Scherff, Morgan Moses, Ty Nsekhe, Arie Kouandjio, Chase Roullier

Cut: Vinston Painter, Tyler Catalina, Kyle Kalis, Kevin Bowen, Isaiah Williams, John Kling, Ronald Patrick

Conspiracy corner: During the draft, the Redskins traded up to pick No. 199 to draft Roullier, a center from Wyoming, in the sixth round. The Titans, who had brought Roullier in for a private workout, had pick No. 200. As soon as the Redskins took Roullier, Tennessee GM Jon Robinson traded back, getting picks Nos. 207 and 241 from the Giants in exchange for No. 200. Don’t put Roullier on the practice squad, because he might not stay there.

The flip-side of that coin is that, if the Redskins carry only eight offensive linemen, they’ll want to make up for that on the practice squad. In this group, Painter would be the last one cut, and there could also be room for a player like Patrick, who can play center, if Roullier seems shaky or is slow to adjust to the Redskins system.