MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Local activists say federal immigration agents have arrested a large number of people in Tennessee.

The Commercial Appeal reports 25-year-old activist Jose Salazar says beginning Sunday morning, agents made several arrests at three Memphis apartment complexes. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Thomas Byrd says he didn’t immediately know the number of arrests, but that estimates in the dozens are inaccurate because ICE targets individuals not communities.

Salazar, an organizer for Hispanic advocacy group Cosecha Memphis, helped the Coalition of Concerned Citizens gather more than 20 supporters at two of the apartment complexes where they distributed “know your rights” literature to residents.

Adriana Colunga says her husband’s close family friend was taken as he picked up a car from one apartment. The 25-year-old says agents are “taking the wrong people.”

