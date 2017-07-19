Rep. Barbara Lee emphasized the inclusiveness of the Democrats new economic agenda Monday as the party plans a full rollout.

“Our communications team met with majority of members of the Democratic caucus, and we’re a very diverse caucus, and got input into this agenda,” Ms. Lee, California Democrat, said on CNN. “This message was discussed to make sure that we could talk about what we stand for in all of our districts.”

When asked if she agreed the Democrats have lost touch with their working-class roots, Ms. Lee disagreed but acknowledged her party could do more to promote that message to voters.

“That may be because of headline sound bites. It may be because we haven’t done a good enough job in communicating the message and what we stand for, and who we are, and what we’ve done, and what we continue to do,” she said.

Democrats plan to unveil “A Better Deal” later Monday that will emphasize higher wages and lower cost of living.