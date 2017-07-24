Jerrell Freeman’s journey to training camp took an eventful turn this weekend, as the Chicago Bears linebacker came to the aid of a man who was choking in the airport Sunday.

Freeman was at the Austin, Texas, airport having a meal before his flight to training camp when he saw a man get up from his table in distress.

“Like he had forgotten something and was about to go running for it,” Freeman told the Chicago Tribune. “But then he went around the table and started to look a little frantic. I’m thinking, ‘Man, this is odd. Maybe one of his kids walked off and he can’t find his kid or something?’”

Soon, Freeman and others realized the man was choking, and the 236-pound linebacker administered the Heimlich maneuver.

“I grabbed him and tried to squeeze the life out of him,” Freeman said. “You’ve got to push in and up. So I did that and he started throwing up what he was choking on. I asked him if he was all right and he shook his head like ‘No!’”

“I grabbed him again and hit him again with it. And when I put him down the second time, his eyes got big. He was like, ‘Oh, my god! I think you just saved my life, man!’ It was crazy.”

CRAZY!! Just saved my guy Marcus Ryan’s life by using the Heimlich maneuver in the middle of the Austin airport! WOW Mom would be proud haha pic.twitter.com/yzgGw967iO — Jerrell Freeman (@JerrellFreeman) July 23, 2017

While Freeman had never done the Heimlich before, he was happy his first attempt went successfully.

“I don’t think I’ve had any training or anything,” Freeman said. “My mom’s a nurse and she had talked about it. So I just did what I heard you should do. I guess it worked … I was trying to save all my energy for training camp. And here I had to go rush up on this guy like I’m about ready to make a tackle. Whatever it takes.”