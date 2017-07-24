CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia high school football coach who led his team to three state championships faces felony charges in a solicitation case.

Media outlets report 34-year-old Bridgeport High coach Josh Nicewarner was arraigned Friday in Harrison County Magistrate Court on charges of soliciting a minor by computer and use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Lt. Detective Rob Waybright says Nicewarner allegedly sent a lewd video to a teenage girl and asked her to send inappropriate photos of herself.

It wasn’t immediately known whether Nicewarner has an attorney to comment on the charges.

Nicewarner coached Bridgeport to Class AA football championships in 2013, 2014 and 2015. He’s been suspended from his position in addition to his job as a teacher at Liberty High School.