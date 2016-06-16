When Redskins training camp opens up Thursday, safety DeAngelo Hall and linebacker Houston Bates will start on the physically unable to play list, ESPN’s John Keim reported Monday.

Both Hall, who took a pay cut this offseason to stay with the team at age 33, and Bates are coming off torn ACLs.

They may not be alone. Other players could open camp on the PUP list if they do not pass team physicals on Wednesday.

Players on the PUP list can attend team meetings but can not participate in practice. Unlike the regular-season PUP list, players on the preseason PUP list can be removed and put back on the active roster at any time.