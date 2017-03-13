A huge number of Democrats have already filed papers signaling an interest in running for the U.S. House in 2018, according to a new study released Monday that signals just how much anti-Trump sentiment is shaping the political scene.

More than 200 Democratic challengers have filed with the Federal Election Commission and already reported raising at least $5,000 for their bids, the Brookings Institution said. That’s more than four times the number Democrats had recruited at this point in 2015.

With the election still 16 months away, that level of interest in running is “truly remarkable,” wrote Michael J. Malbin, who said it shows Democrats ready to take advantage if there’s a national political tidal wave.

“The party riding a wave cannot win in a district unless it puts up a credible candidate,” wrote Mr. Malbin, who is executive director of the Campaign Finance Institute. “You cannot beat somebody with nobody. Finding a credible candidate has to come first.”

Democrats’ 209 House challengers compare to just 28 for Republicans at this point.

That ratio is unlike anything on record dating back to 2003, the report said.

In 2009, ahead of the GOP’s wave election, Republicans had 78 House challengers at this point, compared to 40 Democratic challengers. In 2005, ahead of Democrats’ 2006 takeover, they had 48 challengers, double the GOP’s total of 24.

Perhaps more stunning than the total number is the spread of the candidates. Brookings said 105 different House Republicans now face at least one challenger who’s raised $5,000. By contrast, ahead of the 2010 GOP wave, just 50 Democratic incumbents faced at least one such challenger at this point.