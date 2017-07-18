Months after watching working-class voters flee them, congressional Democrats promised Monday to try to win them back by vowing to be the economic populist warriors that President Trump had promised to be — but which they said he’s fallen short on.

Busting out of the beltway and into rural northwestern Virginia, Democratic leaders said they’ll push bills to boost Americans’ pay, punish large corporations and offer tax incentives to try to entice workers back into an economy still struggling nearly a decade after the 2008 crash.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer insisted they can bridge the divide Mr. Trump exploited last year between Democrats’ special-interest base and average white working-class voters, who felt left behind.

Flanked by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and other top Democrats, Mr. Schumer said the president’s uneven messaging and failure to live up to some of his promises from the campaign has provided an opening for Democrats, who say Washington has answers.

“It’s about reorienting government to work on behalf of people and families,” he said.

The White House, though, undercut the event, with top adviser and presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner picking that exact moment to deliver a public statement about his private meeting with Senate investigators earlier in the morning.