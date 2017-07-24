President Trump assailed Obamacare and the Democrats who passed it Monday, highlighting the the broken promises used to pass it and urging Republicans to keep their promise to repeal it.

“Every pledge that Washington Democrats pledged to pass that bill turned out to be a lie. It was a big fat ugly lie,” Mr. Trump said at the White House.

He delivered his remarks surrounded by dozens of Americans that he described as “victims of Obamacare,” including people who lost insurance coverage, couldn’t keep their preferred doctor or couldn’t afford skyrocketing premiums under the law.

The Senate is expected to vote as soon as Tuesday on proceeding to debate a repeal-and-replace bill, but the Republican’s thin majority and unanimous opposition from Democrats has put that effort in jeopardy.

Mr. Trump appealed to Republicans to keep their 7-year-old promise to repeal Obamacare and to Democrats to make up for the harmful legislation they passed in 2010.