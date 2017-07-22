President Trump tweeted his reaction to the ongoing Russia case and general state of affairs in Washington on Monday.

“Drain the Swamp should be changed to Drain the Sewer - it’s actually much worse than anyone ever thought, and it begins with Fake News!” he tweeted.

The president also commented on the Russia case saying “zero evidence” has come to light in the last year.

“After 1 year of investigation with Zero evidence being found, Chuck Schumer just stated that ‘Democrats should blame ourselves, not Russia,’ ” he tweeted.

Mr. Trump’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, is expected to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee Monday regarding his interactions with the foreign government.