As the Washington Nationals struggled with injuries to pitchers in Arizona Sunday, their Gulf Coast League affiliate achieved an impressive pitching feat, throwing two seven-inning no-hitters in the same day.

Facing the GCL Marlins in a Sunday doubleheader, the Nationals didn’t allow a hit for 14 straight innings, the Marlins going 0-41 at the plate in both contests.

Joan Baez, down from class A Potomac to work on his mechanics, started game one with a stellar six innings, striking out seven. Jose Jimenez then sealed the 4-0 victory with a scoreless, hitless seventh.

“Very impressive performance by our pitching staff in the GCL,” Nationals director of player development Mark Scialabba told MASN. “Joan Baez, who is in Florida working on a mechanical adjustment, set the tone in the first game attacking hitters with his fastball and utilizing his curveball well. Jose Jimenez did a nice job pitching to the bottom of the zone to preserve the no-hitter in the final inning.”

In game two, Jared Johnson, Washington’s 17th round selection in last month’s amateur draft, allowed a walk but nothing else in his four innings of work. Gilberto Chu came on in relief in the fifth, finishing off the 1-0 win with three perfect innings.

“Johnson and Chu followed … in game two by filling up the strike zone, working quickly and mixing in their secondary offerings efficiently, and our team defense was solid behind them,” Scialabba said.

“It was a memorable team accomplishment for the club.”