BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho and Michigan currently stand as the only two states that don’t require personal financial disclosure by state lawmakers or other elected or appointed officials.

The Spokesman-Review reports (http://bit.ly/2v133jz ) Vermont legislation signed into law last month clears the state from the list that now includes just two states.

The move by Vermont comes as the Idaho Legislature has appointed a working group of 10 lawmakers to study possible changes to Idaho’s laws on campaign finance reporting and ethics. Idaho’s lack of such a law earned it a D-minus in the State Integrity Investigation in 2015.

The Vermont law includes a series of ethics reforms and requires candidates and officeholders to disclose all income sources over $5,000, though not the specific amounts. The requirement includes income for both the candidate and candidate’s spouse.

___

Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com