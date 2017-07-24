NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Jacksonville State Gamecocks are expected to keep dominating the Ohio Valley Conference as they have the past three seasons.

OVC coaches and sports information directors have voted Jacksonville State as the overwhelming favorite to win the league title a fourth straight year in voting released Monday at media day.

Jacksonville State last year became the first team in OVC history to go unbeaten in league play for three straight seasons. The Gamecocks’ lone loss of the regular season came in overtime to LSU. The Gamecocks picked up 16 votes and 128 points in voting, finishing ahead of UT Martin, which collected the other two first-place votes.

Tennessee State is expected to finish third, followed by Eastern Illinois, Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee Tech, Southeast Missouri, Murray State and Austin Peay.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25