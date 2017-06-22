Jared Kushner, a senior White House adviser and President Trump’s son-in-law, denied any collusion with the Russian government in a statement Monday ahead of his testimony on Capitol Hill.

“I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government,” Mr. Kushner wrote in the statement ahead of his appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee.



He did confirm four interactions with Russian contacts but downplayed the encounters as insignificant.

Mr. Kushner has been the target of increasing questions regarding his relationship to the foreign government after failing to disclose previous meetings in a security clearance form. This includes the meeting he attended with Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer who they believed to have incriminating information about Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Mr. Kushner said in his statement that he did not read the initial email that prompted the meeting. Mr. Trump Jr. has since released the emails relating to the meeting.