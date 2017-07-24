President Trump was “very proud” of son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner for giving voluntary testimony for the Senate’s probe of Russian election meddling, the White House said.

“He thought Jared did a great job and was very glad that he was able to go through that process and lay everything out,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters traveling with the president aboard Air Force One.

She said Mr. Kushner was able to “show the members of that committee as well as everybody else what a witch hunt and hoax this whole thing really is.”

Mr. Kushner said after the closed-door testimony that he never colluded with Russia, never had inappropriate contact with Russians nor used Russian funds for his businesses.

“I did not collude with Russia nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so,” he told reporters at the White House.