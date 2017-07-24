President Trump’s son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner declared his innocence and that of the Trump campaign in alleged Russia campaign interference, saying the charges were an affront to American voters.

“I did not collude with Russia nor do I know of anyone else in the campaign who did so,” Mr. Kusher told reporters at the White House.

He said he had no contact with Russian spies and that no Russian financing supported his business.

The allegations of colluding that have been levied by Democrats and the news media were a challenge to the legitimacy of Mr. Trump’s election victory, he said.

“Donald Trump had a better message and ran a better campaign. That is why he won,” Mr. Kushner said. “Saying otherwise ridicules those who voted for him.”

Mr. Kushner’s brief statement at the White House followed his closed-door testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee investigating Russian campaign meddling.

He has been the target of questions after revelations he attended a meeting in June 2016 with Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Democrat Hillary Clinton.