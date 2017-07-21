Sen. John McCain of Arizona gave the GOP’s push to proceed onto a health care bill Tuesday a potential boost by announcing he will return to work after surgery for a blood cot and a shocking cancer diagnosis.

“Senator McCain looks forward to returning to the United States Senate tomorrow to continue working on important legislation, including health care reform, the National Defense Authorization Act, and new sanctions on Russia, Iran and North Korea,” the Republican’s office said late Monday.

With Democrats uniformly opposed to repealing Obamacare, Republican leaders cannot afford more than two defections from their 52-seat GOP majority on the motion to proceed to debate.