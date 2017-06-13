Redskins president Bruce Allen has reportedly purchased a bayfront property in Newport Beach, California.

According to the L.A. Times, the property didn’t come cheap, records showing Allen paid $7 milllion for his new Southern California abode.

The L.A. Times report goes on to state that “the roughly 4,100-square-foot house includes a living room with floor-to-ceiling glass doors, a formal dining room, a wet bar, five bedrooms and four bathrooms.”

Allen’s NFL front office career actually began in California, when he became a senior executive for the Oakland Raiders in 1996.