NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference team released Monday as voted on by coaches and sports information directors, along with the league’s preseason offensive and defensive players of the year:

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: WR Patrick Smith, Tennessee State

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: DL Darius Jackson, Jacksonville State

OFFENSE

QB Troy Cook, UT Martin

RB Roc Thomas, Jacksonville St.

RB Jaimiee Bowe, UT Martin

RB Yeedee Theanrat, Tennessee Tech

WR Patrick Smith, Tennessee St.

WR Jordon Gandy, Murray St.

TE Addison Bounds, E. Illinois

C Thomas Burton, Tennessee St.

OG Justin Lea, Jacksonville St.

OG Robert Burleigh, UT Martin

OT Dylan Cline, Jacksonville St.

OT Kadarren Bond, UT Martin

DEFENSE

DL Darius Jackson, Jacksonville St.

DL Ebenezer Ogundeko, Tennessee St.

DL Aaron Patrick, E. Kentucky

DL Randy Robinson, Jacksonville St.

LB Siran Neal, Jacksonville St.

LB Joel McCandless, Jacksonville St.

LB Chad Meredith, SE Missouri

DB Marlon Bridges, Jacksonville St.

DB Kahlid Hagens, UT Martin

DB Reggie Hall, Jacksonville St.

DB D’Montre Wade, Murray St.

DB Tae Martin, UT Martin

SPECIALISTS

K Lane Clark, Tennessee St.

P Keith Wrzuszczak, E. Kentucky

RS Cameron Sanders, SE Missouri

RS Chris Rowland, Tennessee St.

