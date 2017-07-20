The Congressional Leadership fund is out with a new digital ad Monday slamming Democrats for “the same old, liberal ideas.”

The ad from the pro-Republican PAC accuses Democrats of having “no new agenda” pointing to single payer health care and sanctuary cities as their main issues.

“There’s no new agenda,” the narrator says. “Behind the poll-test slogans are the same, old liberal ideas.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, a favorite target in Republican attack ads, is once again highlighted as answering to Hollywood elites and extremist activities.

“The Democrats are the party of the resistance,” says the narrator while showing pictures of protesters smashing storefront windows and setting cars on fire.

No word on the size of the ad buy or how long it will run.



Democrats have been trying to rebrand their party after a crushing defeat in the 2016 elections both on the presidential and congressional level. The party is set to rollout a new economic-based agenda today as part of the reset.