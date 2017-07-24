By - Associated Press - Monday, July 24, 2017

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (AP) - Ten members of an extended family who were killed in a flash flood as they celebrated a birthday in central Arizona are being mourned on the eve of their funeral.

Scores of people showed up at a visitation being held Monday afternoon at a Catholic church in Scottsdale. The three generations of a Mexican immigrant family perished on July 15 as they celebrated a birthday at a popular swimming hole in central Arizona.

The victims’ 10 white caskets were placed around the altar at St. Patrick church.

There will be a funeral Mass Tuesday morning.

The group was swept away after a torrent of water from a thunderstorm upstream rushed through the Tonto National Forest. Authorities have said that the family had no warning of the flood’s approach.

