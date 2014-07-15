Rep. Sean Duffy said Monday he would like to know about both the Trump and Clinton campaigns’ contact with Russian officials during the election.

“We need to and want to see all the meetings that the Trump campaign had with the Russians and I think we should see all the meetings the Clinton campaign had with the Russians, and see what the Russians were trying to do in our elections,” Mr. Duffy, Wisconsin Republican, said on CNN.

Mr. Duffy said he was encouraged by Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, disclosing his contact with the Russians in a statement to the Senate Intelligence Committee ahead of his testimony on Monday.

“I think transparency is always a good thing. And if it didn’t happen when it should’ve been disclosed it’s good its happening now,” Mr. Duffy said.

(* Editor’s note: A previous version of the story incorrectly named the congressman.)