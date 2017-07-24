BURIEN, Wash. (AP) - Voters in the small Seattle suburb of Burien may decide this fall whether to repeal the city’s so-called “sanctuary city” ordinance aimed at protecting immigrants.

King County elections officials on Friday verified an initiative petition that would repeal an ordinance passed in January directing Burien employees and law enforcement not to ask about a person’s immigration status or religious affiliation.

The Burien City Council must now pass the proposed initiative or send the measure to voters on Nov. 7.

Burien city spokeswoman Emily Inlow-Hood says the council will likely meet within a week to discuss the two options.

In January, the council on a 4-3 vote passed the ordinance aimed at fostering trust and cooperation between immigrant communities and city and police officials.

But petition backers say such sanctuary city ordinances chill the sharing of information with federal immigration officials and threaten public safety.