MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - A South Alabama football practice facility has collapsed, school officials say.

South Alabama athletic director Joel Erdmann told local news media that there were no injuries after the Jaguar Training Center collapsed on Saturday afternoon. He said the facility was currently under construction.

School spokesman Bob Lowry said in a statement that the facility fell within the construction limits of the site. He said no workers were present in the area.

The facility was being constructed to the east of the current football practice fields and south of the football headquarters building.

Associate Athletic Director Brian Fremund said the cause of the collapse has not been determined yet.

Erdmann told Al.com that the hope was to open the facility by late this season. The newspaper reports that the facility was expected to include a full football field and 65-foot interior height to allow fall practice drills with the exception of punting and regulation goal posts at each end.

The Jaguars open the season Sept. 2 against Ole Miss.