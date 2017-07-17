A Texas man is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday after being arrested for threatening to kill a federal official identified as Sen. Ted Cruz.

James Amos Headley, 59, was arrested after admitting to FBI agents that he left a threatening phone message for the official, who was described by the initials T.C. in an affidavit but identified by sources as Mr. Cruz, the San Antonio Express-News reported.

A message left July 11 on voicemail at the U.S. Capitol included a threat against the official as well as his family.

“Pretty soon you’re gonna be runnin for your life, just hope your family is not with ya because I’m not gonna insult them, I’m gonna kill them, right after I shoot you right in front of them,” said the message, according to the affidavit filed July 14 by FBI Special Agent Ronda Clark.

Mr. Headley, who lives near San Antonio in Universal City, admitted to agents that he left the message, saying it happened after he mowed his yard and then went inside his house to rest and watch the news.

He became “upset with T.C.’s position on different policies and decided to call and leave a message demonstrating an intent to impede and intimidate a U.S. Official,” the affidavit said.

Mr. Headley is slated to appear for a detention hearing at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth S. Chestney, according to court documents.

Mr. Cruz, the Texas Republican who ran for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, has not commented publicly on the arrest.

Citing law-enforcement and other sources, the Express-News reported that Mr. Headley “supports President Donald Trump and was upset with the Houston Republican’s stance on a number of issues that don’t align with Trump’s views.”

If convicted, Mr. Headley could face up to 10 years in prison.

The suspect is the second person arrested this month for threatening to kill a Senate Republican. The FBI arrested a Nebraska man July 7 for making death threats against Sen. Joni Ernst, Iowa Republican.

Daryl Fields, spokesman for U.S. Attorney Richard L. Durbin Jr. of the Western District of Texas, declined to identify the federal official targeted by the threat.

“Out of respect for the victim(s), we do not identify them in press releases or confirm identities,” Mr. Fields said in an email.

Mr. Cruz is the only member of the Texas congressional delegation, including the House and Senate, with the initials T.C.