Nate Davis of USA Today published his record projections for the upcoming NFL season, predicting the Washington Redskins to finish last in the NFC East with a 5-11 record.

“The questions about Kirk Cousins’ future will be on constant loop,” Davis wrote. “And he may not enjoy the present all that much after losing two 1,000-yard receivers.”

As for the rest of the NFC East, Davis projected the other teams to finish above .500 in 2017. He picked the Dallas Cowboys to win the division with an 11-5 record, the New York Giants close behind at 10-6 and claiming a wild card spot.

The Eagles, according to Davis, will fall just short of playoff qualification, finishing the season at 9-7.

Additionally, Davis boldly predicted that the New England Patriots will not only repeat as Super Bowl champions (defeating the Green Bay Packers), but will go undefeated all season.