The Dallas Cowboys‘ off-the-field issues continued on Monday, as TMZ Sports reported that a warrant had been issued for the arrest of wide receiver Lucky Whitehead.

According to the report, Whitehead was arrested in Prince William County, Va., back in June for shoplifting/petit larceny under $200. However, he failed to appear in court for his July 6 hearing, resulting in the issuing of an arrest warrant for the 25-year old.

Whitehead’s case is just the latest in a string of non-football related incidents involving Cowboys players.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott is still under investigation by the NFL for an alleged domestic violence incident last year, linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault earlier this month, and two defensive ends have been suspended for using banned substances.