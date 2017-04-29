PRO FOOTBALL

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reiterated his belief that star running back Ezekiel Elliott wasn’t guilty of domestic violence in a case the NFL has been investigating for a year.

Jones said on the eve of the opening of training camp that Elliott’s case was “not even an issue over he said-she said.” Elliott denied leaving bruises and abrasions on his ex-girlfriend last summer in Columbus, Ohio, where he was a standout for Ohio State. Prosecutors didn’t file charges.

While defending last year’s NFL rushing leader, Jones said he still didn’t want to speculate whether Elliott will get suspended after his involvement in a bar fight about a week before the team flew to California for camp.

Jones said Elliott’s situation and several other off-field issues have “absolutely no impact on the spirit, or the enthusiasm or the expectation,” going into camp for the defending NFC East champion.

PRO BASKETBALL

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Before Phil Jackson and Pat Riley, before Gregg Popovich and Larry Brown, even before Red Auerbach, there was John Kundla.

Kundla, the Hall of Fame coach who led the Minneapolis Lakers to five NBA championships, died Sunday. He was 101.

Son Tom Kundla said his father died at an assisted living facility in Northeast Minneapolis that he called home for years.

With George Mikan in the middle and Kundla the calm, steady hand directing the team, the Lakers won the 1949 championship in the BAA - the league that preceded the NBA - and NBA titles in 1950 and 1952-54, cementing the franchise’s place as the league’s first true dynasty. The Lakers also won an NBL title in 1948, but the NBL marks are not included in the NBA’s records.

BASEBALL

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Clayton Kershaw is headed to the disabled list for the second straight summer because of a back injury.

A year after missing 2 1/2 months with a herniated disk in his lower back, Kershaw was pulled from a start against Atlanta because of lower back tightness. The Los Angeles Dodgers ace exited after two innings in a 5-4, 10-inning victory.

It leaves baseball’s top team without its best pitcher. The Dodgers lead the majors with a 68-31 record and are atop the NL West standings by 10 ½ games.

Kershaw was set to meet with a back specialist Sunday evening for tests, although manager Dave Roberts was already sure that Kershaw would be placed on the 10-day DL.

Kershaw is 15-2 with a 2.04 ERA. The Dodgers are 19-2 when he starts this season, including winning their last 15 games.

BALTIMORE (AP) - Houston Astros rookie Colin Moran has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a facial fracture, and the third baseman remained hospitalized Sunday to receive treatment for the injury.

Moran fouled a ball off his face Saturday night in the sixth inning of Houston’s 8-4 win over the Orioles. His face was bloodied and he had difficulty retaining his balance before being carted off the field.

Moran’s overnight stay in the hospital enabled him to shake some of the nausea, but he remained in pain.

SOCCER

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Clint Dempsey matched Landon Donovan’s U.S. record for international goals, scoring his 57th with a free kick in the second half of a 2-0 CONCACAF Gold Cup semifinal win against Costa Rica.

Dempsey, playing in his home state of Texas, entered in the 66th minute and scored 16 minutes later on a 27-yard shot that went around a four-man defensive wall and beat goalkeeper Patrick Pemberton on two bounces. Dempsey had gotten his 20th national team assist when he fed Jozy Altidore for the opening goal in the 66th minute.

Donovan, who played his last international match in 2014, was at the match as a commentator for Fox and said on the broadcast: “Congratulations Clint. Feel free to stop now.”

Dempsey has made 136 international appearances, trailing only Cobi Jones (164) and Donovan (157).

POKER

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A New Jersey resident with a degree in accounting is this year’s World Series of Poker champion.

Scott Blumstein won the series’ marquee no-limit Texas Hold ‘em main event in Las Vegas. The 25-year-old Blumstein eliminated Pennsylvania’s Daniel Ott on the 246th hand of the final table, more than 60 hands with just the two of them with bricks of bills and a gold bracelet separating them.

Blumstein’s final hand of an ace of hearts and a two of diamonds was stronger than Ott’s, who went all in with an ace of diamonds and an eight of diamonds. The community cards were a jack of spades, a six of spades, a five of hearts, a seven of hearts and a two of hearts.

Blumstein, Ott and seven other players reached the final table after having bested more than 7,200 participants. Unlike the past several years, the final nine players didn’t have to wait until November to take their spots at the final table. Each of them was guaranteed at least $1 million.