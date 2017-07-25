Just a day after the Dallas Cowboys announced that they had cut him, on Tuesday the Prince William County police department dropped all charges against wide receiver Lucky Whitehead.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted out a statement from Prince William County police sergeant Jonathan L. Perok, explaining they had misidentified Whitehead as the culprit in a petit larceny case.

On Monday, reports surfaced that a warrant had been issued for Whitehead’s arrest after he failed to appear in court on July 6. Hours later, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones announced that the team had cut Whitehead.

However, according to Rapoport, the Cowboys never made the roster move official.