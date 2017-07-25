Newly named White House communications director Anthony Scarmucci is already shaking up the White House staff with plans to fire assistant press secretary Michael Short, Politico reported.

Mr. Scaramucci said he plans to dismiss Mr. Short and added that he’s determined to stop the leaks even if that means the communications team is limited to two people.

“I’m committed to taking the comms shop down to [White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders] and me, if I can’t get the leaks to stop,” he said in the interview.

Mr. Short was close to former White House press secretary Sean Spicer who resigned Friday after learning of Mr. Scaramucci’s hiring. Many also recall that Mr. Short quit working for the Trump campaign a few months before the election and reportedly only joined the Trump administration because of Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

If Mr. Short is pushed out, it would be at least the third departure of a former Republican National Committee staffer from the West Wing.

Mr. Priebus, former chairman of the RNC, brought at least 46 RNC employees to the White House to work for Mr. Trump.

Among them were Mr. Spicer, and former White House deputy chief of staff Katie Walsh, who quit in March after the initial effort to repeal and replace Obamacare fell apart in the House.

• Dave Boyer contributed to this article.