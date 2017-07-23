Newly named White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said Tuesday President Trump is probably looking to fire Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“I do know the president very well, and if there’s this level of tension in the relationship, that that’s public, then you’re probably right,” Mr. Scaramucci said on “The Hugh Hewitt Show” when asked if the president wants to fire Mr. Sessions.

But Mr. Scaramucci said it’s up to Mr. Trump and Mr. Sessions need to work this out among themselves.

“I don’t want to speak for the president on that because he’s a Cabinet official, and I sort of think that has to be between the president of the United States and the Cabinet official.”

Mr. Scaramucci said Mr. Trump is obviously unhappy with the situation.

“I think the president has certain style, certain skill set. He’s obviously frustrated,” he said.

Mr. Scaramucci also said he would advise the president not to fire special counsel Robert Mueller, which some have said Mr. Trump has considered doing.

“I’ve said why would you fire him?” Mr. Scaramucci said.

Mr. Scaramucci also said he’d like to “gets the ship right” within the communications department and come together on messaging so the president can be more widely available to the media.

“100 percent. I want to get the ship right inside,” he said. “My mission is to go to Breitbart all the way down the food chain.”