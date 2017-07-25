Anthony Scaramucci, the new White House communications director, threatened Tuesday to “fire everybody” if necessary to stop leaks and appeared to confirm reports that he already had decided on the first person to get a pink slip.

“I’m going to fire everybody, that’s how I’m going to do it. You’re either going to stop leaking, or you’re going to get fired,” said Mr. Scaramucci, according to multiple reports after his interaction with a small group of reporters outside the White House.

White House leaks have plagued President Trump since his first day in office, and the crackdown was part of a major shakeup that brought in Mr. Scaramucci and triggered the resignation of former White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

“The people in the room can stay in the room. They have to stop leaking. If they don’t stop leaking, I’m going to put them out on Pennsylvania Avenue,” Mr. Scaramucci said. “You want to sell postcards to the tourists outside the gate, or do you want to work in the West Wing? If you want to work in the West Wing, you have to stop leaking.”

He said that he was prepared to cut the communications team down to to just Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who took over as press secretary Friday, and himself if that’s what was needed.

When Mr. Scaramucci came aboard Friday, he said that the entire White House staff had amnesty for leaks but that the culture in the White House needed to change.

As evidence of the leak problem, he pointed to a report Tuesday in Politico that assistant press secretary Michael Short would soon be out of a job.

“This is actually a terrible thing. Let’s say I’m firing Michael Short today. The fact that you guys know about it before he does really upsets me as a human being and as a Roman Catholic,” he said. “So I should have the opportunity, if I have to let somebody go, to let the person go in a very humane, dignified way, and then the next thing I’m going to do is help the person get a job somewhere.”

Zeke Miller of Time magazine later tweeted that Mr. Short had resigned.