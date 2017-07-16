The Democratic National Committee announced Tuesday that it intends to dump $1.5 million in the Virginia governor’s race.

“The DNC is all-in in Virginia. We are training organizers, doubling our boots on the ground, and making significant investments in our digital and data operations that will help lift Democrats to victory up and down the state ballot,” DNC Chair Tom Perez said in a statement.

The investment is one of the largest yet from the DNC and is meant to build up both grassroots efforts and messaging. The DNC will also coordinate with Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam’s campaign to recruit and train volunteers and organize events.



Mr. Northam will face off against Republican nominee Ed Gillespie this fall.



The Virginia governor’s race is the big hotly contested race of this odd year election cycle. New Jersey, the other governor’s race this November, is considered safe for Democrats.

The DNC has been plagued with a lagging fundraising season and growing debt. The last filings showed the group with $3.3 million in debt and raising just $5.5 million in the month of June, compared to the $13.5 million raised by its Republican counterpart.