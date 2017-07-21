President Trump once again slammed his Attorney General Jeff Sessions in a tweet Tuesday.

“Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a VERY weak position on Hillary Clinton crimes (where are E-mails & DNC server) & Intel leakers!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

He also called out Mr. Sessions for not looking into claims that Ukraine tried to sabotage the Trump campaign.

“Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump campaign ‘ ‘quietly working to boost Clinton.’ So where is the investigation A.G. @seanhannity,” Mr. Trumptweeted.

This follows a tweet Monday that referred to Mr. Sessions as “beleaguered.”

The president also called out the acting Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe for his ties to former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

“Problem is that the acting head of the FBI & the person in charge of the Hillary investigation, Andrew McCabe, got $700,000 from H for wife!” he tweeted.