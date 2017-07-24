President Trump on Tuesday distanced himself from Republicans on health care and further pressured members of Congress to pass some sort of repeal bill.

“Big day for HealthCare. After 7 years of talking, we will soon see whether or not Republicans are willing to step up to the plate!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

He added that he is ready to sign something with “pen in hand” further putting the heat on lawmakers to pass a bill.

“ObamaCare is torturing the American People. The Democrats have fooled the people long enough. Repeal or Repeal & Replace! I have pen in hand,” he added.

Mr. Trump, who once questioned Sen. John McCain’s heroism, thanked the Arizona Republican for returning to vote after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

“So great John McCain is coming back to vote. Brave - American hero! Thank you John,” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Republicans are set to vote on the motion to proceed on the debate amendments on the House health care bill.