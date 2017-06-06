President Trump said Tuesday that he wasn’t letting Attorney General Jeff Sessions twist in the wind by ridiculing him in public, but then declined to voice confidence in him.

“I don’t think I’m doing that but I am disappointed in the attorney general,” Mr. Trump said when asked at a Rose Garden press conference whether he was letting Mr. Sessions “twist in the wind.”

The president went on to say that “time will tell” what Mr. Sessions’ future holds.

“I’m very disappointed with the attorney general, but we will see what happens. Time will tell,” Mr. Trump said.

He voiced the same criticism of Mr. Session that he did in a New York Times interview last week and in a series of posts on Twitter, including that he shouldn’t have recused himself from the Russia investigation and that he should be tougher finding leaks from inside U.S. intelligence agencies.