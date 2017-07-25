LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - A former Kansas Legislature candidate who was charged last year with sex crimes has pleaded to less severe charges.

The Lawrence Journal-World (http://bit.ly/2vX4lbN ) reports that 27-year-old Nicolas Vanwyhe of Lawrence pleaded no contest to two felony counts of aggravated battery Friday in Douglas County District Court.

Vanwyhe originally was charged with one count of aggravated criminal sodomy and one count of aggravated sexual battery. Court documents say both crimes occurred in November 2015 and involved the same alleged victim, who couldn’t consent because of mental deficiency, disease or the effect of alcohol or drugs.

Vanwyhe unsuccessfully ran for the Kansas House District 10 seat as a Republican in 2014.

His attorney, Casey Meek, declined to comment, citing the ongoing case.

Vanwyhe’s sentencing is scheduled for September.

