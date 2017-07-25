OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A former Oklahoma lawmaker who was convicted of embezzlement says he’s considering running for an executive office in 2018.

The Oklahoman (http://bit.ly/2utppbK ) reports 67-year-old Leo Kingston was a first-term senator when he was convicted in 1990 after a federal grand jury indicted him for defrauding the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Kingston served three years of an eight-year sentence.

Kingston returned to real estate after prison and sold his business last year. He now runs a website that deals with commercial real estate and mineral rights.

Kingston announced on Facebook Saturday that he’s thinking about running for labor commissioner, saying he’s “risen from the ashes” and believes in second chances.

Felons are legally required to wait 15 years after completing a sentence before running for office.

___

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com